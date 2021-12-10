Hyundai Engineering expects planned IPO to raise up to $1 bln

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering's planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise up to 1.2 trillion won ($1.02 billion), the company said on Friday.

Hyundai Engineering, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, engages in civil and infrastructure engineering and construction business.

It expects to offer 4 million new shares in an indicative range of 57,900 to 75,700 won per share, it said in a regulatory filing. The company's shareholders plan to offer a combined 12 million existing shares

The pricing is expected to be finalised in late January, with a listing in Seoul expected in February.

The company has hired Mirae Asset Securities, KB Securities, Goldman Sachs to lead the proposed deal.

($1 = 1,180.6900 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jihoon Lee Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Goodman

