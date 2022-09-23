IMF cites Japanese yen's volatility, says monitoring situation

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Asked about the Bank of Japan's intervention to boost the yen, the International Monetary Fund noted the currency's recent volatility and said it was monitoring the situation carefully.

"The yen has been very volatile in recent weeks, given monetary policy tightening in the U.S. and other countries. We are monitoring the situation carefully," Ranil Salgado, the fund's mission chief for Japan said in a written statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.