IMF starts yearly review of Israeli economy, report due early Feb

JERUSALEM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has begun its annual discussions on Israel's economy and will submit its initial report in early February to the finance minister and Bank of Israel governor.

This year, the IMF delegation will hold its deliberations online, the central bank and Finance Ministry said on Wednesday in a joint statement.

"This year, the delegation will hold discussions with senior officials on the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the Israeli economy, including its impact on the labour market, and will discuss a number of issues, including policies for achieving the goals set to help the environment," they said.

Meetings will be held with top ministry and central bank officials, as well as with senior officials from the government, private sector and labour unions.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

