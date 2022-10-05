Important for Japan to link weak yen to tourism recovery, PM Kishida says















TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - It is important for Japan to connect the weak yen to economic revitalisation through a recovery of inbound tourism and bringing companies back to the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament on Wednesday.

Kishida added that specific monetary policy moves, such as an exit from easing, were up to the Bank of Japan to decide.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











