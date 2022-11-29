India, banks to discuss international trade settlement in rupees - source















NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India's finance ministry will meet banks on Dec. 5 to discuss international trade settlement in rupees, a banking source said on Tuesday.

The meeting will include representatives of all public sector banks, the central bank and some private banks and exporters, the source told Reuters.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi, writing by Shivam Patel, editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.