India expects bilateral trade with Australia to exceed $45 bln in 5 years















NEW DELHI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - India expects total bilateral trade with Australia of around $45 billion to $50 billion over the next 5 years, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday.

Annual goods and services trade between the two countries stand at $31 billion at present, according to the Indian government.

Reporting by Shivangi Acharya in New Delhi, writing by Shivam Patel; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Raissa Kasolowsky











