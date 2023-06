India markets regulator bars entities from securities market over stock manipulation

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator on Wednesday issued an interim restraining order on 135 entities from accessing securities market and levied a penalty of about 1.26 billion rupees towards wrongful gains made from alleged market manipulation of small-cap companies through bulk messages.

