India New Issue Apollo Tyres accepts bids for multiple tenor bonds
MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) has accepted bids worth an aggregate of 5 billion rupees ($62.87 million) for bonds maturing in 15 months as well as five years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.
The company will pay an annual coupon of 6.93% for 15-month bonds and 7.53% for five-year bonds and had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, they said.
The bonds are rated AA+ by CRISIL and will close for subscription later this week.
($1 = 79.5300 Indian rupees)
