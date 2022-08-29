India New Issue Bank of Baroda to issue perpetual bonds -traders

A man talks on mobile phone in front of the Bank of Baroda logo in New Delhi, India, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - India's Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($62.52 million) through sale of Basel III compliant additional Tier I perpetual bonds, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The state-run lender has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors on Tuesday, they said.

The bonds are rated AA+ by ICRA and India Ratings.

The issue will close for subscription later this week.

It has a call option at end of five years, and will also have a greenshoe option to retain an additional 20 billion rupees.

Earlier this month, the bank had raised 10 billion rupees through sale of infrastructure bonds maturing in seven years.

($1 = 79.9740 Indian rupees)

