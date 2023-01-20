India New Issue Birla Group Holdings to issue 3-month CP - traders
MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's Birla Group Holdings plans to raise funds by selling commercial papers maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.
The company will offer a yield of 7.85% for this issue for which it has received commitments worth around 2 billion rupees ($24.62 million) so far, they said.
The notes are rated A1+ by ICRA.
($1 = 81.2400 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil
