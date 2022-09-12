India New Issue Godrej Agrovet to issue multiple tenor CPs

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Agrovet (GODE.NS) plans to raise funds from sale of commercial papers maturing in two months as well as in three months, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The agri-business company will offer a yield of 6.10% on two-month papers and 6.20% on three-month notes and it has received aggregate commitments of around 2 billion rupees ($25.16 million), they said.

The notes of the company are rated A1+ by ICRA.

($1 = 79.5070 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.