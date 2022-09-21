India to offer more fiscal support under its chip production incentive scheme

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's government on Wednesday raised fiscal support for new semiconductor facilities up to 50% and said it is doing away with capping incentives for chip production at a maximum of $1.5 billion investment.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens

