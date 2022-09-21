1 minute read
India to offer more fiscal support under its chip production incentive scheme
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's government on Wednesday raised fiscal support for new semiconductor facilities up to 50% and said it is doing away with capping incentives for chip production at a maximum of $1.5 billion investment.
Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens
