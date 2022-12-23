India sees global economic developments complicating its outlook















NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Global economic developments are expected to complicate India's outlook further, the finance ministry said in a monthly review on Friday, adding that the country needs to stay the course on fiscal consolidation.

India needs to focus on medium-term challenges, such as securing technology and resources for energy transition and skilling its youth, while maintaining commitment to macroeconomic stability, the ministry added in a monthly review for November.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.