1 minute read
India slashes taxes on aviation fuel exports, domestic crude oil
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian government lowered taxes on aviation turbine fuel exports to 5 rupees per liter from 9 rupees per liter, a government notification said on Friday.
The government also reduced windfall tax for domestically produced crude oil to 10,500 rupees per tonne from 13,300 rupees per tonne, according to the notification.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.