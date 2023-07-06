Indian shares set to open lower on weak global cues

BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in global peers on concerns of an escalating U.S.-China trade conflict and rising odds of further policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.13% at 19,487, as of 8:06 a.m. IST.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 (.NSEI) and Sensex (.BSESN) indexes closed flat on Wednesday, halting a recent rally in which the benchmarks scaled fresh record highs for four sessions in a row.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, after minutes of the June Fed meeting showed that the decision to pause hiking rates was unanimous and that most members expected further policy tightening.

The probability of a 25 basis points rate hike in the upcoming meeting on July 26 stood at 89% according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from 86% before the release of the minutes.

Concerns over U.S.-China trade relations also weighed on sentiment. The U.S. said that it was firmly opposed to the export controls announced by China for gallium and germanium - metals widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles.

Asian markets edged lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) losing 0.8%.

Foreign institutional investors bought 16.03 billion rupees ($194.7 million) of Indian equities on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold 4.39 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** DCB Bank (DCBA.NS): RBI grants approval to Tata Asset Management to buy upto 7.5% stake in the company.

** Marico (MRCO.NS): Co says consolidated revenue declined in June quarter, due to sluggish sales in rural markets. read more

** Biocon (BION.NS): Co takes over commercialisation of biosimilars business from Viatris in more than 70 countries.

** Adani Wilmar (ADAW.NS): June quarter sales down 15% on fall in edible oil prices. read more

($1 = 82.3379 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.