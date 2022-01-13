Skip to main content
India's Adani Group, POSCO sign agreement to develop steel mill

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group and South Korean steel major POSCO (005490.KS) have signed an agreement to explore opportunities, including setting up of an integrated steel mill at the western state of Gujarat, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment is estimated to be up to $5 billion, according to the statement.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

