India's Adani Wilmar set to list at 1.3% discount

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar (ADAW.NS) was set to debut at 227 rupees on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a discount of 1.3% to the issue price of 230 rupees a share.

In late January, Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar's downsized 36 billion rupee-offering was subscribed 17.37 times.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.