India's Adani Wilmar set to list at 1.3% discount
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar (ADAW.NS) was set to debut at 227 rupees on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a discount of 1.3% to the issue price of 230 rupees a share.
In late January, Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar's downsized 36 billion rupee-offering was subscribed 17.37 times.
Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
