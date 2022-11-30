India's April-Oct fiscal deficit touches $93 bln - govt















NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit (INFISC=ECI) for the seven months through October touched 7.58 trillion Indian rupees ($93.09 billion) or 45.6% of annual estimates, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts rose to 11.71 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 21.44 trillion rupees, the data showed.

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 81.4225 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Shivam Patel; Editing by Andrew Heavens











