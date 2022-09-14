1 minute read
India's August trade deficit widened to $27.98 billion - trade ministry
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in August widened to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion a year earlier, revised data released by the government showed on Wednesday.
India's merchandise exports rose to $33.92 billion from $33.38 billion in the same month last year, while imports rose to $61.90 billion in August from $45.09 billion last year.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Andrew Heavens
