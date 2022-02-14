India’s crown jewel IPO deserves healthy discount
MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The eagerly awaited prospectus for insurer LIC reveals underwhelming growth and profitability. Those can be improved, but its role as New Delhi’s firefighter is a big wildcard. Adviser Citi has a tricky task coordinating the price, and investors should err on the side of caution.
- Life Insurance Corp of India on Feb. 13 filed for an initial public offering. The company will issue up to 316.2 million shares, equivalent to 5% of total post-offer shares.
- As much as 10% of the offer will be reserved for LIC policyholders and up to 5% for employees; both groups may receive an unspecified discount on the price.
- LIC’s investments in listed equities amount to roughly 8 trillion rupees ($106 billion), about 4% of the National Stock Exchange’s total market capitalisation.
- The insurer is being advised by 10 banks: Kotak Mahindra, Axis Capital, Citigroup, Bank of America, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, ICICI, JM Financial, JPMorgan and SBI Capital.
