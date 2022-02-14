India’s crown jewel IPO deserves healthy discount

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The eagerly awaited prospectus for insurer LIC reveals underwhelming growth and profitability. Those can be improved, but its role as New Delhi’s firefighter is a big wildcard. Adviser Citi has a tricky task coordinating the price, and investors should err on the side of caution.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Life Insurance Corp of India on Feb. 13 filed for an initial public offering. The company will issue up to 316.2 million shares, equivalent to 5% of total post-offer shares.

- As much as 10% of the offer will be reserved for LIC policyholders and up to 5% for employees; both groups may receive an unspecified discount on the price.

- LIC’s investments in listed equities amount to roughly 8 trillion rupees ($106 billion), about 4% of the National Stock Exchange’s total market capitalisation.

- The insurer is being advised by 10 banks: Kotak Mahindra, Axis Capital, Citigroup, Bank of America, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, ICICI, JM Financial, JPMorgan and SBI Capital.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.