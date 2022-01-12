India's Dec palm oil imports drop, soft oils rise
MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in December fell from a year ago as a steep rally in prices reduced its discount to rivals, prompting refiners to increase imports of soyoil and sunflower oil, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.
The country imported 565,943 tonnes of palm oil in December, down 27% from a year earlier, while soyoil imports jumped 22% to 392,471 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
Sunflower oil imports stood at 258,449 tonnes, up 10%, the trade body said.
India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, with soyoil mainly imported from Argentina and Brazil. It purchases sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine.
