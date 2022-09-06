India's DreamFolks Services surges 68% in market debut after $70 mln IPO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - DreamFolks Services (DREM.NS), India's largest airport service aggregator, soared 68.4% in its market debut on Tuesday, after its $70 million initial public offering drew strong investor response.

Shares of the company climbed to as much as 549 rupees, compared with the issue price of 326 rupees.

The company's IPO had last month drawn bids for nearly 57 times the shares on offer.

($1 = 79.8500 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.