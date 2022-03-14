India’s food super-app hits new gluttonous heights

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If on-demand grocery delivery is “democratising the right to laziness”, as one Turkish startup executive describes it, then India as the world’s largest democracy might prove to have the laziest consumers. And food super-app, the Prosus and SoftBank-backed (9984.T) Swiggy, is feeding that possibility.

Swiggy is half of India’s restaurant delivery duopoly. It has branched out into other services like allowing users to send edible gifts and other goods to each other. Most impressive is its in-app Instamart, which ferries everything from curry leaves to condoms to shoppers in 15 to 30 minutes.

Swiggy uses “dark stores” to speed up processing and delivery times. These are mini warehouses situated amongst mom-and-pop stores. And because they are independently-run by sellers, they provide Swiggy and its overseas investors cover against strict rules that prohibit foreign companies including Amazon.com from operating inventory-based e-commerce in the country.

Instamart is locking in higher-spending users at a fast rate. In just 19 cities as of last month, Swiggy expects the unit to hit an annualised run-rate of $1 billion worth of orders this year - one third of the trend of its core restaurant food delivery service operating across some 500 cities. Groceries can help Swiggy hit its goal of 100 million users transacting on the app every other day.

Swiggy’s closest rival Zomato (ZOMT.NS) gave up on its own rapid grocery effort in September, opting to invest in smaller peer Blinkit. Competition is cutthroat, with Reliance Industries-backed (RELI.NS) Dunzo and Tata’s BigBasket among others fighting for market share.

The huge cash requirement could force Swiggy to accelerate towards a listing read more . Its enterprise was valued at $10.7 billion read more in a January fundraising round led by Invesco (IVZ.N). Assuming its top line is on par with the $9 billion Zomato’s enterprise, Swiggy is valued at about 14 times sales for the year to March, almost three times U.S. peer DoorDash.

The premium may not sit well amid a global technology rout. Zomato’s shares have been on a rollercoaster ride but the shares are back down near the price of its July offering, while Swiggy’s private market price tag almost doubled over the same period. Skittish public markets would spit back out such a gluttonous number.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Indian food delivery company Swiggy has started preparations to raise at least $800 million in an initial public offering early 2023, Japan’s Nikkei reported Feb. 22, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

- Swiggy is adding independent directors to the board, and plans to position itself as a logistics company and not just a food delivery firm, according to the report. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

- Swiggy doubled its valuation to $10.7 billion, Reuters reported in January, citing sources, after raising $700 million in a funding round led by investment firm Invesco. An earlier round in July valued it at $5.5 billion, technology news site TechCrunch reported at the time.

