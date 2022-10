India's forex reserves rise for the first time in over two months

MUMBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange reserves (INFXR=ECI) rose to $532.87 billion in the week through Oct. 7, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The country's reserves rose by $204 million from the previous week, the first increase since the week ended July 29.

They were $532.66 billion at the end of the previous week ended Sept. 30.

The rupee settled at 82.35 on Friday, having touched another record low of 82.68 on Monday after which the RBI likely intervened on multiple days to fall, as per traders.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.