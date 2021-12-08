India's H-Energy seeks 8 LNG cargoes a year from 2022 -sources

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's H-Energy, a natural gas company, is seeking eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes a year for delivery over four years starting from April, 2022, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The tender closes on Dec. 17, they added.

H-Energy was expected to commission its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) at Jaigarh port in Maharashtra this year, though the terminal, had already been delayed on several occasions.

The company is also constructing LNG re-gasification terminals on India's east coast at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and at Kukrahati, West Bengal.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely

