India's HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get cenbank nod for rupee trade with Russia - report

[1/2] A bird flies past a window of a HDFC Bank branch office in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) and Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS) to open a special "vostro account" for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources.

Vostro accounts are accounts a bank holds on behalf of another, often foreign bank, and this forms a key part of correspondent banking.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru

