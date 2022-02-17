India's Jan oil imports down slightly from Dec -trade

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India imported 4.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in January, a decline of about 1% from the previous month and about 3% from a year earlier, data from shipping and industry sources showed.

Last month oil imports from Iraq rose to their highest since August 2019 to about 1.3 million bpd, accounting for about 28% of overall crude imports by Asia's third-largest economy, the data showed. L4N2UR32I

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.

Data also includes some crude and were parcels that arrived in December but discharged in January. It also includes some parcels that arrived in January and were discharged in February.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma Editing by David Goodman

