India's January infrastructure output grows 3.7% year on year

A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai, India May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output in January expanded 3.7% year on year, government data showed on Monday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 11.6% year on year over the April-January period, the data showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.