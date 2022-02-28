1 minute read
India's January infrastructure output grows 3.7% year on year
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output in January expanded 3.7% year on year, government data showed on Monday.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 11.6% year on year over the April-January period, the data showed.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.