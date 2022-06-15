India's May trade deficit widens to $24.29 billion - trade ministry

Labourers stand in a queue to load sacks of grocery items onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - India's May trade deficit widened to $24.29 billion from $6.53 billion a year ago, a government statement said on Wednesday.

May's trade deficit was pushed up by a surge in imports, which rose 62.83% year-on-year to $63.22 billion, while exports rose 20.55% to $38.94 billion, revised trade data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.