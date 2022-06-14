India's May WPI inflation accelerates to 15.88% y/y - govt

A labourer carries a sack of onions at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) rose to a record 15.88% in May, highest in the current series launched in 2012, government data showed on Tuesday.

May's figure was higher than 15.10% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 13.11% in May 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.