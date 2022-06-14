1 minute read
India's May WPI inflation accelerates to 15.88% y/y - govt
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) rose to a record 15.88% in May, highest in the current series launched in 2012, government data showed on Tuesday.
May's figure was higher than 15.10% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 13.11% in May 2021.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.