India's Nifty 50 hits record high in pre-open trade

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 rose to a new record high in pre-open trade on Wednesday, extending a four-month rally since March driven by strong domestic growth, cooling inflation, healthy corporate earnings and strong foreign inflows.

The Nifty (.NSEI) rose 0.48% in pre-open trade to 18,908.15.

The broader midcap (.NIFMDCP100) and smallcap indexes (.NIFSMCP100) are hovering around record levels, but their gains have sparked concerns over high valuations.

