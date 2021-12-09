India's November fuel demand down 11.4 pct y/y

Dec 9 (Reuters) - India's November fuel demand fell about 11.4% year-on-year, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed on Thursday.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.13 million tonnes, down 7.5% from November 2019.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, slipped 7.6% year-on-year to 6.51 million tonnes and was down about 14% from two years ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, decreased by about 0.7% to 2.65 million tonnes, and was 4.4% higher than in 2019.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), decreased nearly 0.4% to 2.34 million tonnes year-on-year, while naphtha sales fell 19.4% to 1.13 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were down 21.5%, while fuel oil use rose 3.9% in November.

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):

NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months may have been revised.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.