India's November indirect tax collection slightly lower than previous month















NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government said it collected 1.46 trillion rupees ($17.98 billion) through indirect taxes in November, according to a government statement, which was slightly lower than the previous month.

Goods and services tax collection was 1.52 trillion rupees in October. It was 1.31 trillion rupees in the same month last year.

($1 = 81.2150 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











