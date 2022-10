BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (FSNE.NS), the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fell as much 2% on Tuesday, to drop below their initial public offering issue price of 1,125 rupees.

