India's Paytm parent One97 falls 10% on SoftBank stake sale report















BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYT.NS) fell as much as 10% to their lowest since May after Reuters reported that SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) will sell shares worth up to $215 million in the Indian e-payment platform.

The stock is being sold in a range of 555 rupees to 601.45 rupees per share, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











