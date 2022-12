BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian non-bank lender Poonawalla Fincorp (POON.NS) said on Wednesday it would sell its housing finance unit to an affiliate of TPG Global for 39 billion rupees ($473.08 million).

($1 = 82.4380 Indian rupees)

