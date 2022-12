BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian non-banking financial company Shriram Finance Ltd (SHMF.NS) said on Friday it had secured a five-year loan worth $100 million from the Asian Development Bank to finance its purchase of new and used vehicles across India.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.