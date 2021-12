BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Star Health and Allied Insurance Co (STAU.NS) were set to list at a 6.1% discount to its issue price on Friday, after a tepid response to its initial public offering, prompting the private health insurer to cut its IPO size.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.