Indonesia c.bank says cross border payments will be connected in 5 ASEAN countries next year















JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor said on Wednesday the cross border payment program between five ASEAN countries, namely Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia will be fully connected next year.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said at an Islamic economics event that Indonesia has connected its payments system with Thailand, and will do so soon with Malaysia and Singapore. He did not give details on the agreement with the Philippines.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.