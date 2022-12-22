Indonesia central bank raises key policy rate by 25 bps















JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank raised its key policy rate on Thursday, its fifth rate hike since August and widely expected by markets, as it aims to bring inflation back within target next year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) hiked the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate (IDCBRR=ECI) by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%, as expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

It also raised its deposit facility (IDCBID=ECI) and lending facility (IDCBIL=ECI) rates by the same amount to 4.75% and 6.25%, respectively.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty











