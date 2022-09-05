Indonesia govt expects 2022 inflation at 6.6% to 6.8% after fuel price hike

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rate for 2022 is seen at a range of 6.6% to 6.8% following a 30% increase in subsidised fuel prices over the weekend, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Febrio Kacaribu, the head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told reporters the government still expects a fiscal deficit of 3.92% of GDP in 2022 after the price hike. The annual inflation rate was 4.69% in August.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty

