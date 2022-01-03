Indonesia inflation at 18-month high in December

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate hit an 18-month high in December, reaching 1.87%, driven by rising prices of foodstuff and plane tickets, data issued by the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.80% in December. The previous month's inflation rate was 1.75%.

Bank Indonesia is targetting inflation to be within a range of 2% to 4% for 2021 and 2022.

The December core inflation rate, excluding government-controlled and volatile prices, rose to 1.56%, from 1.44% in November. The poll had expected 1.52%.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.