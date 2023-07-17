Indonesia June trade surplus bigger than expected
JAKARTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia booked a surprisingly large trade surplus of $3.46 billion in June, as exports and imports plunged more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
A Reuters poll of economists had expected a surplus of $1.35 billion last month. The country recorded a surplus of around $440 million in May.
Exports slumped 21.18% on a yearly basis to $20.61 billion in June, deeper than the 18.85% fall expected in the poll.
Imports were down 18.35% on a yearly basis to $17.15 billion, compared with the poll's forecast of 7.75% contraction.
