Indonesia June trade surplus bigger than expected

JAKARTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia booked a surprisingly large trade surplus of $3.46 billion in June, as exports and imports plunged more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a surplus of $1.35 billion last month. The country recorded a surplus of around $440 million in May.

Exports slumped 21.18% on a yearly basis to $20.61 billion in June, deeper than the 18.85% fall expected in the poll.

Imports were down 18.35% on a yearly basis to $17.15 billion, compared with the poll's forecast of 7.75% contraction.

