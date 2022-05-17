1 minute read
Indonesia posts largest ever trade surplus of $7.6 bln in April
JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus jumped to its largest ever at $7.56 billion in April, as exports rose to a new record high while imports grew more slowly than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll had expected a trade surplus of $3.25 billion.
Exports were worth $27.32 billion, up 47.76% on a yearly basis, compared with the poll's prediction of a 35.97% increase. Imports were worth $19.76 billion, up 21.97%, versus a 34.97% rise in the poll.
Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor
