Indonesia Q1 GDP growth beats expectation at 5.03% y/y















JAKARTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy grew a faster than expected 5.03% on a yearly basis in the first three months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.92% on a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis in the January-March period, data by Statistics Indonesia showed.

A Reuters poll had expected GDP to expand 4.95% from a year earlier versus 5.01% growth in the fourth quarter, and contract 1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty











