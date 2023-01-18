Indonesia sees transfer of IDD gas project stake concluding in Q1 -regulator















JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas expects the transfer of a participating interest and operatorship of Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project from Chevron to be to concluded in the first quarter, the agency's deputy Wahju Wibowo said.

U.S. energy company Chevron currently controls 62% of the project. The official did not disclose what company will take over the stake and operatorship of the project.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies











