Indonesia's Medco Energi signs 5-year gas supply contract with Singapore















SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MEDC.JK) (MedcoEnergi) has signed an agreement with Singapore to continue supplying the city state with gas for five years, beginning August 2023.

The agreement was signed between subsidiary Medco E&P Grissik Ltd and Singapore gas importer Gas Supply Pte Ltd. (GSPL), according to a statement released by Pavilion Energy.

Singapore's Pavilion Energy works with GSPL to provide gas buyers with access to piped natural gas and liquefied natural gas.

Indonesia's energy minister had said last week that the country would extend its gas supply contract to Singapore, but that the distribution volume is expected to be lower.

The current contract for piped natural gas via the Grissik-Batam-Singapore Pipeline is due to expire next year.

Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely











