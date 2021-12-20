Insurance stocks, Zhihu, Cerner Corp, Robinhood

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% on Monday, dragged down by concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill.

At 12:23 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.76% at 34,742.25. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.64% at 4,544.89 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.61% at 14,924.902.

BUZZ-Verso jumps on $825 mln buyout offer from Swedish co BillerudKorsnas

** Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU.O): down 0.6%

BUZZ-China's Futu down after Jefferies slashes PT on regulatory concerns

** Rio Tinto plc : down 1.7%

** BHP Group Ltd : down 1.0%

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX.N): down 2.3%

** Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO.N): down 2.4%

BUZZ-Copper miners fall as rising Omicron cases, firm dollar weigh on metal prices

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 0.1%

BUZZ-Jefferies says inflation, rising fuel costs to hit Delta's earnings, cuts PT

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 2.8%

** Nio Inc (NIO.N): down 6.3%

** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): down 6.5%

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 6.5%

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): down 4.1%

** Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O): down 8.6%

** Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS.O): down 9.6%

** Xpeng Inc : down 5.8%

** Canoo Inc (GOEV.O): down 6.4%

** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): down 4.8%

BUZZ-U.S-listed EV firms slide as White House's spending bill hits roadblock

** Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA.O): up 271.2%

BUZZ-Society Pass jumps on initiation into Russell 2000

** Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : up 19.1%

BUZZ-Fortuna Silver Mines jumps on key green nod from Mexico

** Callon Petroleum Company (CPE.N): down 5.2%

** Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI.N): down 5.4%

** Occidental Petroleum Corporation : down 3.8%

** Devon Energy Corporation (DVN.N): down 5.1%

** Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD.N): down 1.9%

** Schlumberger N.V. (SLB.N): down 2.7%

** Halliburton Company (HAL.N): down 2.4%

** Baker Hughes Company (BKR.O): down 2.9%

** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 1.9%

** Valero Energy Corporation (VLO.N): down 1.6%

BUZZ-Oil stocks slide as crude prices decline over 3% on Omicron concerns

** NIKE Inc (NKE.N): down 3.4%

** The Gap Inc (GPS.N): down 2.6%

** Under Armour Inc (UAA.N): down 4.6%

** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): down 4.7%

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.3%

** Best Buy Co (BBY.N): down 5.1%

** Foot Locker Inc : down 4.7%

** Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST.O): down 0.8%

** Macy's Inc (M.N): down 5.5%

** Coty Inc (COTY.N): down 3.4% BUZZ-Some U.S. retail and apparel stocks fall on worries of curbs due to Omicron

** Franco-Nevada Corporation : down 0.8%

BUZZ-H.C. Wainwright starts coverage on Franco-Nevada with 'buy'

** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI.O): up 18.6%

BUZZ-Intra-Cellular rises on expanded FDA nod for antipsychotic drug

** ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHX.O): up 0.3%

BUZZ-ITHAX Acquisition Corp to take Mondee public via $1 bln merger

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): down 0.9%

** Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H.N): down 0.8%

** MGM Resorts International (MGM.N): down 0.4%

** Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN.O): down 1.7%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 3.2%

BUZZ-Travel-related stocks slide on fears of curbs from rapid Omicron spread

** Sunrun Inc (RUN.O): down 5.4%

BUZZ-Sunrun down as Keybanc downgrades on California's new solar incentives proposal

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 1.3%

BUZZ- Nvidia set to open at lowest in over six weeks

** bluebird bio Inc (BLUE.O): down 10.4%

BUZZ-Bluebird set for record low after gene therapy trial put on partial hold

** BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N): up 12.9%

BUZZ-BP Midstream Partners up on over $700 mln buyout deal from BP

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): down 2.2%

** IMAX Corporation (IMAX.N): down 3.3%

** The Walt Disney Company (DIS.N): down 2.1%

** Six Flags Entertainment Corporation : down 1.4%

** Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N): down 0.2%

** Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O): down 3.3%

** Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O): down 3.2%

** Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV.N): down 0.8%

** Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM.N): down 3.4%

** The Macerich Company (MAC.N): down 5.5%

BUZZ-Entertainment, 'going out' stocks drop as Omicron concerns mount

** The Boeing Company (BA.N): down 2.8%

BUZZ-BofA cuts Boeing's PT citing 787 issues

** Mastercard Incorporated : down 3.4%

BUZZ-Mastercard dips as Wedbush cuts PT on renewed pandemic fears

** CM Life Sciences III Inc : down 5.9%

BUZZ-SoftBank-backed biotech EQRx falls after deSPACing

** Cerner Corporation (CERN.O): up 0.9%

BUZZ-Cerner rises on Oracle's $28.3 billion deal

** Zhihu Inc (ZH.N): down 14.9%

BUZZ-Beijing summons Zhihu, brings down Chinese ADRs read more

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 2.5%

** Wells Fargo & Company : down 3.1%

** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 3.6%

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 2.7%

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 2.7%

** Bank of America Corporation (BAC.N): down 2.3%

BUZZ-Major U.S. lenders track Treasury yields lower

** American International Group Inc (AIG.N): down 3.6%

** MetLife Inc (MET.N): down 3.9%

** Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N): down 4.7%

** The Travelers Companies Inc : down 3.8%

** Chubb Limited : down 2.7%

** The Allstate Corporation (ALL.N): down 1.2%

** Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC.N): down 1.0%

** Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG.O): down 7.5%

** Lincoln National Corporation (LNC.N): down 5.8%

BUZZ-Insurance stocks drop as yields slide

** Micron Technology Inc (MU.O): down 2.0%

BUZZ-PREVIEW-Micron falls ahead of Q1 results

** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): down 7.5%

BUZZ-Robinhood drops more than 6%, plumbs new lows

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

