Insurance stocks, Zhihu, Cerner Corp, Robinhood
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% on Monday, dragged down by concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill.
At 12:23 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.76% at 34,742.25. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.64% at 4,544.89 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.61% at 14,924.902.
BUZZ-Verso jumps on $825 mln buyout offer from Swedish co BillerudKorsnas
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU.O): down 0.6%
BUZZ-China's Futu down after Jefferies slashes PT on regulatory concerns
** Rio Tinto plc : down 1.7%
** BHP Group Ltd : down 1.0%
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX.N): down 2.3%
** Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO.N): down 2.4%
BUZZ-Copper miners fall as rising Omicron cases, firm dollar weigh on metal prices
** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 0.1%
BUZZ-Jefferies says inflation, rising fuel costs to hit Delta's earnings, cuts PT
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 2.8%
** Nio Inc (NIO.N): down 6.3%
** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): down 6.5%
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 6.5%
** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): down 4.1%
** Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O): down 8.6%
** Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS.O): down 9.6%
** Xpeng Inc : down 5.8%
** Canoo Inc (GOEV.O): down 6.4%
** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): down 4.8%
BUZZ-U.S-listed EV firms slide as White House's spending bill hits roadblock
** Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA.O): up 271.2%
BUZZ-Society Pass jumps on initiation into Russell 2000
** Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : up 19.1%
BUZZ-Fortuna Silver Mines jumps on key green nod from Mexico
** Callon Petroleum Company (CPE.N): down 5.2%
** Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI.N): down 5.4%
** Occidental Petroleum Corporation : down 3.8%
** Devon Energy Corporation (DVN.N): down 5.1%
** Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD.N): down 1.9%
** Schlumberger N.V. (SLB.N): down 2.7%
** Halliburton Company (HAL.N): down 2.4%
** Baker Hughes Company (BKR.O): down 2.9%
** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 1.9%
** Valero Energy Corporation (VLO.N): down 1.6%
BUZZ-Oil stocks slide as crude prices decline over 3% on Omicron concerns
** NIKE Inc (NKE.N): down 3.4%
** The Gap Inc (GPS.N): down 2.6%
** Under Armour Inc (UAA.N): down 4.6%
** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): down 4.7%
** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.3%
** Best Buy Co (BBY.N): down 5.1%
** Foot Locker Inc : down 4.7%
** Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST.O): down 0.8%
** Macy's Inc (M.N): down 5.5%
** Coty Inc (COTY.N): down 3.4% BUZZ-Some U.S. retail and apparel stocks fall on worries of curbs due to Omicron
** Franco-Nevada Corporation : down 0.8%
BUZZ-H.C. Wainwright starts coverage on Franco-Nevada with 'buy'
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI.O): up 18.6%
BUZZ-Intra-Cellular rises on expanded FDA nod for antipsychotic drug
** ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHX.O): up 0.3%
BUZZ-ITHAX Acquisition Corp to take Mondee public via $1 bln merger
** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): down 0.9%
** Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H.N): down 0.8%
** MGM Resorts International (MGM.N): down 0.4%
** Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN.O): down 1.7%
** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 3.2%
BUZZ-Travel-related stocks slide on fears of curbs from rapid Omicron spread
** Sunrun Inc (RUN.O): down 5.4%
BUZZ-Sunrun down as Keybanc downgrades on California's new solar incentives proposal
** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 1.3%
BUZZ- Nvidia set to open at lowest in over six weeks
** bluebird bio Inc (BLUE.O): down 10.4%
BUZZ-Bluebird set for record low after gene therapy trial put on partial hold
** BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N): up 12.9%
BUZZ-BP Midstream Partners up on over $700 mln buyout deal from BP
** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): down 2.2%
** IMAX Corporation (IMAX.N): down 3.3%
** The Walt Disney Company (DIS.N): down 2.1%
** Six Flags Entertainment Corporation : down 1.4%
** Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N): down 0.2%
** Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O): down 3.3%
** Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O): down 3.2%
** Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV.N): down 0.8%
** Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM.N): down 3.4%
** The Macerich Company (MAC.N): down 5.5%
BUZZ-Entertainment, 'going out' stocks drop as Omicron concerns mount
** The Boeing Company (BA.N): down 2.8%
BUZZ-BofA cuts Boeing's PT citing 787 issues
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 2.8%
BUZZ-Guggenheim starts coverage on Tesla, Lucid with 'neutral' rating
** Mastercard Incorporated : down 3.4%
BUZZ-Mastercard dips as Wedbush cuts PT on renewed pandemic fears
** CM Life Sciences III Inc : down 5.9%
BUZZ-SoftBank-backed biotech EQRx falls after deSPACing
** Cerner Corporation (CERN.O): up 0.9%
BUZZ-Cerner rises on Oracle's $28.3 billion deal
** Zhihu Inc (ZH.N): down 14.9%
BUZZ-Beijing summons Zhihu, brings down Chinese ADRs read more
** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 2.5%
** Wells Fargo & Company : down 3.1%
** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 3.6%
** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 2.7%
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 2.7%
** Bank of America Corporation (BAC.N): down 2.3%
BUZZ-Major U.S. lenders track Treasury yields lower
** American International Group Inc (AIG.N): down 3.6%
** MetLife Inc (MET.N): down 3.9%
** Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N): down 4.7%
** The Travelers Companies Inc : down 3.8%
** Chubb Limited : down 2.7%
** The Allstate Corporation (ALL.N): down 1.2%
** Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC.N): down 1.0%
** Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG.O): down 7.5%
** Lincoln National Corporation (LNC.N): down 5.8%
BUZZ-Insurance stocks drop as yields slide
** Micron Technology Inc (MU.O): down 2.0%
BUZZ-PREVIEW-Micron falls ahead of Q1 results
** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): down 7.5%
BUZZ-Robinhood drops more than 6%, plumbs new lows
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.