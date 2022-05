The logo of British life insurer Prudential in London October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File Photo

May 25 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential Plc (PRU.L) named Manulife (MFC.TO) executive Anil Wadhwani as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, and said he would assume the role in February.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

