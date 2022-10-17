Intel's Mobileye IPO eyes significantly lower valuation - WSJ















Oct 17 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) is eyeing a valuation that is significantly lower than previously expected for the initial public offering of its self-driving car unit Mobileye, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mobileye, which was originally expected to land a roughly $50 billion valuation, is now set to target one of under $20 billion and sell a smaller number of shares than originally planned, according to the report.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











